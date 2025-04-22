Possible departure? Antonio Conte to discuss his future with Napoli president

Napoli is currently in the race for the Serie A championship, sharing the same points as Inter. However, the head coach of the Neapolitans might leave the club.

Details: Despite good results, Antonio Conte remains somewhat dissatisfied with the situation within the team. Before the match and after the victory over Monza, he criticized the club's management. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis told the Italian specialist that his reproaches might cause concern within the team.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the parties will not raise such issues until the end of the season and will focus solely on the championship race. However, Conte's future remains uncertain. He will meet with the club president to discuss the entire situation once the season concludes.

Milan and Juventus are considering the possibility of inviting Antonio Conte as head coach.

Reminder: Previously, Napoli's sporting director Manna stated that Antonio Conte still has two years left on his contract with the club, and the team hopes for continued collaboration with the coach in the next season.