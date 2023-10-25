Colorado Avalanche have shattered an historic NHL record

The Colorado Avalanche triumphed on the road against the New York Islanders (5:4) in an NHL regular season match. The team from Denver has now won their sixth consecutive match at the outset of the season. Colorado is one of the three teams that have yet to drop a single point, alongside the Vegas Golden Knights (with seven victories) and the Boston Bruins (with six victories).

This victory against the New York Islanders marked the Avalanche's fifteenth consecutive road win, setting an historic NHL record, as reported on the league's official website. This streak began during the 2022/2023 regular season. The previous record holders were the Buffalo Sabres, who secured 14 consecutive road victories in 2006.

It's worth noting that the Colorado Avalanche has been enjoying a string of successful seasons. In 2022, the Avalanche clinched the Stanley Cup, and a year earlier, they claimed the President's Trophy. For six consecutive seasons, Colorado has secured a place in the playoffs.