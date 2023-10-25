Frozen Frenzy In the NHL. 32 teams played in one night, 102 goals were scored

On the night of October 25, the NHL hosted the Frozen Frenzy event. On this day, all 32 championship teams play their matches.

So, last night the teams managed to score 102 goals, which is a very high figure.

In the Eastern Conference, we can note the sensational defeat of Washington, which is now an outsider in the conference. At the same time, Boston won again. This is the team's sixth triumph in a row.

Vegas won the Western Conference again, defeating Philadelphia 3:2. This is also their sixth win.

NHL regular season. Results October 25

Washington - Toronto 1:4

Columbus - Anaheim 2:3

Ottawa - Buffalo 4:6

Tampa Bay - Carolina 3:0

Montreal - New Jersey 2:5

Pittsburgh - Dallas 1:4

Florida - San Jose 3:1

New York Islanders - Colorado 4:7

Detroit - Seattle 4:5

Chicago - Boston 0:3

Winnipeg - St. Louis 4:2

Minnesota - Edmonton 7:4

Nashville - Vancouver 2:3

Calgary - New York Rangers 1:3

Los Angeles - Arizona 6:3

Vegas - Philadelphia 3:2