Cole Palmer talked about the difficulties he faced after his move to Chelsea

Chelsea's newcomer, Cole Palmer, has talked about his everyday challenges in the new city. The footballer also admitted that he doesn't know how to use a washing machine.

«I lived in a hotel for a few weeks, and then I moved and rented my own place. It's new and challenging. I don't know how to do most things by myself, so I'm learning.

I don't know how to cook, use a washing machine, and I'm still not familiar with London . My mom used to cook for me at home. My dad helped me in the first couple of days to prepare things for moving into the new apartment, but they are still in Manchester. Chelsea has hired a chef for me.

London is different from Manchester in how big it is, and doing things by myself off the field is difficult», - said Palmer.