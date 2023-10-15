RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Cole Palmer talked about the difficulties he faced after his move to Chelsea

Cole Palmer talked about the difficulties he faced after his move to Chelsea

Football news Today, 15:00
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Cole Palmer talked about the difficulties he faced after his move to Chelsea Photo: championat.com/ Author unknown

Chelsea's newcomer, Cole Palmer, has talked about his everyday challenges in the new city. The footballer also admitted that he doesn't know how to use a washing machine.

«I lived in a hotel for a few weeks, and then I moved and rented my own place. It's new and challenging. I don't know how to do most things by myself, so I'm learning.

I don't know how to cook, use a washing machine, and I'm still not familiar with London . My mom used to cook for me at home. My dad helped me in the first couple of days to prepare things for moving into the new apartment, but they are still in Manchester. Chelsea has hired a chef for me.

London is different from Manchester in how big it is, and doing things by myself off the field is difficult», - said Palmer.

As a reminder, the 21-year-old midfielder made a €47 million move from Manchester City to Chelsea this summer. In Chelsea's squad, he has played 6 games, scoring one goal and providing 2 assists.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Premier League England
Popular news
It's not Lampard. The new head coach of Rangers has been announced Football news Today, 09:10 It's not Lampard. The new head coach of Rangers has been announced
9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France Football news 13 oct 2023, 17:54 9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France
In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein Football news 13 oct 2023, 16:49 In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein
Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands Football news 13 oct 2023, 16:43 Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands
Ronaldo scored a brace in his milestone match for the Portugal national team Football news 13 oct 2023, 15:56 Ronaldo scored a brace in his milestone match for the Portugal national team
Bayern will begin negotiations regarding the extension of the contract with their winger Football news 13 oct 2023, 14:40 Bayern will begin negotiations regarding the extension of the contract with their winger
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:00 Cole Palmer talked about the difficulties he faced after his move to Chelsea Football news Today, 14:38 Tebas talked about how the departures of Messi and Ronaldo have affected La Liga Football news Today, 14:14 Barcelona is interested in Mitoma Football news Today, 13:57 Euro 2024. Shaqiri's masterpiece, a thrilling finish in Switzerland – Belarus match, Czech triumphs Football news Today, 13:53 Romelu Lukaku: The time will come when I will tell everything Football news Today, 13:25 Luka Modrić has expressed his views on his playing time this season Football news Today, 12:58 Juventus is ready to make an offer to Shakhtar for Sudakov Football news Today, 12:30 Milan is interested in purchasing a defender from Real Betis Football news Today, 12:00 Andrea Pirlo allowed his football players to smoke, even in the locker room Football news Today, 11:35 Top 10 Premier League Salaries: De Bruyne earns the most
Sport Predictions
Football 16 oct 2023 Azerbaijan vs Austria prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Iceland vs Liechtenstein prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Bosnia vs Portugal prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Belgium vs Sweden prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Gibraltar vs Ireland prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Levante vs. Racing de Ferrol prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023