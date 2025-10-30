"Coaches are no longer interested in players like Özil or James Rodríguez." - Cesc Fàbregas surprised by modern football's style

More and more coaches are turning away from creative players.

The Spanish tactician has expressed his disappointment with the current approach to tactics, where creativity is receiving less and less emphasis.

Details: 38-year-old Spaniard Cesc Fàbregas, currently the head coach of Italian side Como, shared his thoughts on how rapidly football is changing and highlighted the differences between the game today and the era when he was a player:

"The No. 10 position is disappearing. Coaches are no longer interested in players like Özil or James Rodríguez. These are the kind of players who can unlock a match with a brilliant pass, but nowadays, coaches prefer a stable structure. When Conte arrived at Chelsea, I began to understand what modern football was about: a lot of running, split sessions, robotic training... I couldn't believe it. I was shocked, because I have always been a player who relied on creativity, which for me is the greatest of all arts," admitted Fàbregas.

During his playing days as a central midfielder, Cesc was considered one of the best in his position of his generation. Throughout his career, Fàbregas played for clubs such as Barcelona, Arsenal, Monaco, Chelsea, and Como.

In the summer of 2023, Fàbregas played his final season at Como before announcing his retirement and immediately embarking on a coaching career.

In July 2024, Fàbregas took charge of Como and has since overseen 55 matches, recording 22 wins, 15 draws, and 18 defeats. One of Fàbregas's main achievements as a coach so far has been guiding Como from Serie B to Serie A.

