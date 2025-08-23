RU RU ES ES FR FR
Chose Juventus! Edon Zhegrova ready for Serie A move

Player turns down Marseille
Transfer news Today, 05:40
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Edon Zhegrova Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Lille's Kosovar winger Edon Zhegrova has made up his mind about his future. The player has decided to join Juventus.

Details: According to Italian daily Tuttosport, the 26-year-old Lille winger Edon Zhegrova has chosen to continue his career at Juventus. The player has rejected Marseille. As reported, his contract with the Italian giants will run until the summer of 2030, with a salary of €2.5 million per season.

Worth noting: Nice vs Auxerre prediction and betting tips 23 Аugust 2025 | Dailysports experts

The final hurdle for the transfer remains the move of Nico González from Juventus to Atlético. The "Old Lady" is demanding €30 million for the player, while Atlético is offering €20 million. Negotiations between the clubs are ongoing.

In the 2024/25 season, Zhegrova played 21 matches for Lille in all competitions, scoring 8 goals and providing 2 assists. Transfermarkt has valued the winger at €25 million.

Also read: Not needed by Tudor. Nico González set to join Atlético

