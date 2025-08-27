Chippa strengthens its squad! Official: Justice Figareido joins Chippa United
The club's attack is set to shine in new colors.
Details: Today, Chippa United’s official X page announced the signing of 27-year-old Eswatini international striker Justice Figareido.
Last season, the Eswatini national team player made 22 appearances for Natal Rich Boyz across all competitions, netting two goals and providing two assists.
He joined Richards Bay in July 2023 from the now-defunct Cape Town All Stars, who were then competing in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
The transfer fee and contract duration will be announced at a later date. According to Transfermarkt, the player is valued at €500,000.
The club also unveiled two more signings: Somila Ntsundwana and Harold Majadibodu.
