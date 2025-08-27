Chippa strengthens its squad! Official: Justice Figareido joins Chippa United

The club's attack is set to shine in new colors.

Details: Today, Chippa United’s official X page announced the signing of 27-year-old Eswatini international striker Justice Figareido.

Last season, the Eswatini national team player made 22 appearances for Natal Rich Boyz across all competitions, netting two goals and providing two assists.

He joined Richards Bay in July 2023 from the now-defunct Cape Town All Stars, who were then competing in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

The transfer fee and contract duration will be announced at a later date. According to Transfermarkt, the player is valued at €500,000.

The club also unveiled two more signings: Somila Ntsundwana and Harold Majadibodu.

🚨 NEW SIGNING ALERT 🚨



Chippa United is pleased to announce the signing of Justice Figareido on a permanent transfer from Richards Bay FC.



The pacey forward joins the Chilli Boys ahead of the 2025 season. We look forward to seeing him lead the line and deliver a season full of… pic.twitter.com/5GnvNVQ42D — Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) August 26, 2025

🚨 NEW SIGNING ALERT 🚨



Chippa United is pleased to announce the signing of Somila Ntsundwana ✍🏽



Gqeberha born forward joins us from Richards Bay FC.



Welcome back home, Somila🌶️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/euZ4tfWfAi — Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) August 26, 2025

🚨 NEW SIGNING ALERT 🚨



Chippa United is pleased to announce the signing of Harold Majadibodu ✍🏽



Former AmaTuks captain and multi-functional defender joins the Chilli Boys.



Welcome to the Eastern Cape, Harry! 🌶️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/vmeNm1p9A5 — Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) August 26, 2025

