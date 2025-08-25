RU RU ES ES FR FR
Beşiktaş vs Lausanne: h2h, prediction and probable lineups — August 28, 2025

Álvaro Hernández
Besiktas vs FC Lausanne-Sport prediction @Besiktas / X
28 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
Istanbul, Tupras Stadyumu
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.82
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

The UEFA Conference League playoff round brings an electrifying clash between Beşiktaş and FC Lausanne. The showdown is set to take place in Istanbul on Thursday, August 28, with kickoff scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter.

Match preview

Beşiktaş stands as one of the giants of Turkish football. This season, the Eagles began their European journey in the Europa League but suffered a setback against Shakhtar Donetsk. Dropping into the Conference League, Beşiktaş confidently dispatched Irish side St. Patrick’s and now need to overcome Swiss outfit Lausanne to book a place in the tournament’s group stage.

Following their Conference League victories and a domestic league win over Eyüpspor, Beşiktaş approach the Lausanne clash in high spirits. However, the first leg against the Swiss side proved challenging: it ended in a 1-1 draw, and Beşiktaş could have even lost.

Lausanne, having returned to the Swiss Super League, have established themselves as solid mid-table contenders and are now testing their mettle on the international stage. Peter Zeidler’s team began their European campaign in the Conference League’s second qualifying round, eliminating North Macedonia’s Vardar and then Kazakhstan’s Astana.

At this stage, Lausanne face a much stronger opponent than before. Despite a respectable performance in the first leg, the Swiss will find it extremely tough to progress, especially with the raucous Turkish support expected at a packed stadium in Istanbul.

Probable lineups

Beşiktaş: Destanoğlu – Topçu, Paulista, Uduokhai – Rashica, Ndidi, Kökçü, Jurásek – Mário, Silva, Abraham
Lausanne: Letica – Mwanga, Sow, Oko, Puati – Roch, Soppy, Custodio, Lekuery – Diakité, Sène

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw
  • Beşiktaş are unbeaten in their last four matches
  • Lausanne are also undefeated in their last three games
  • Both teams have scored in four of Beşiktaş’s last five matches.

Prediction

Beşiktaş often allow their opponents opportunities, but they’re relentless in attack themselves. That’s why Beşiktaş’s matches usually turn out to be quite high-scoring, with both sides finding the net. In my view, the most logical bet for this match is both teams to score, with odds of 1.82.

Comments
