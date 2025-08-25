RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Braga vs Lincoln Red Imps. H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — August 28, 2025

Braga vs Lincoln Red Imps. H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — August 28, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Braga vs Lincoln Red Imps FC prediction @SCBragaOficial / X
Braga
28 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Braga, Estadio Municipal de Braga
Lincoln Red Imps FC
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
The Europa League playoff round continues with the second leg between Braga and Lincoln Red Imps, set for August 28, 2025. The first encounter in Gibraltar ended with a resounding 4-0 victory for the Portuguese side, making them the undisputed favorites to advance to the tournament's group stage. Read on for our match preview and prediction.

Match preview

Braga have started the new season with confidence: Carlos Vicente's team is playing dynamic attacking football, skillfully combining ball control with rapid transitions in attack. In the Portuguese league, the "Arsenalistas" have made a stable start, consistently picking up wins and maintaining a spot among the table leaders, while in the Europa League they've already showcased their quality. A major advantage for the hosts is their well-oiled attack, easily creating chances thanks to width on the flanks and midfielders making late runs into the box. At the same time, Braga have proven on several occasions that they can play pragmatically, seeing games out without unnecessary risks.

Lincoln Red Imps, despite their regular presence in European competitions, are objectively outclassed by their opponents. Domestically, the team is a perennial title contender, but at European level, against stronger sides, they rely on disciplined defending and rare counterattacks. This season, the Gibraltar outfit has shown progress in terms of organization, but against Braga, it simply wasn't enough—the first leg was clear proof of that. In the return match, their task is more symbolic: to show character, avoid another heavy defeat, and bow out of qualification with pride.

Probable line-ups

Braga: Hornicek - Lagerbielke, Niakaté, Oliveira, Gomes – Ghorbi, Moutinho, Dorgeles – Salazar, Ricardo Horta, Navarro

Lincoln Red Imps: Santana - Ruthens, Lopes, Ayew, Nano – Mandi, Torilla, Dabo - Morales, De Barr, Toney

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The first leg ended in a 4-0 win for Braga
  • Braga have won six of their eight matches this season, conceding just three goals
  • Lincoln have never beaten opponents from the top 10 European leagues

Prediction

The gulf in class is obvious and it will be tough for Lincoln to make an impact against the Portuguese side. My prediction: both teams to score – NO at 1.67.

