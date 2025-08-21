Major changes! Chippa United on the verge of appointing Belgian specialist as head coach

Sinethemba Badela is on the brink of dismissal.

Details: According to FARPost, 65-year-old Belgian tactician Luc Eymael is ready to take charge of Chippa United as soon as Badela vacates the position.

Reports indicate that Chippa's current head coach will soon step down following a string of disappointing results. This decision comes after both parties reached an impasse over their approaches to the club’s project. Badela, who previously served as assistant to coach Rhulani Mokwena at Wydad Athletic, oversaw matches that ended in a 1-1 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns and a 1-0 defeat to Durban City in the new Betway Premier League 2025/26 season.

It was also revealed earlier that Musa Nyatama, goalkeeping coach Thembalethu Moses, and analyst Prinil Dean are also leaving the club.

Luc Eymael has previously managed teams such as Free State Stars, Black Leopards, and Polokwane City.

In December 2020, the Belgian coach was embroiled in a scandal over alleged racist remarks. However, after a thorough independent investigation, the SAFA Ethics Committee cleared Eymael of all racism charges. As a result, the experienced coach is once again eligible to work in the country.

Eymael won the Nedbank Cup in 2018 with Free State Stars and is now aiming for new glory.

