Chaos at the club: Chippa United sack three more coaches

Chaos at the club: Chippa United sack three more coaches

Confusion reigns within the team.
Football news Today, 08:42
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Chaos at the club: Chippa United sack three more coaches

Chippa United have made a poor start to the new Betway Championship season, and now the club finds itself engulfed in baffling internal decisions.

Details: According to iDiski Times, the club’s management has decided to part ways with assistant coach Musa Nyatama, goalkeeping coach Thembalethu Moses, and analyst Prinil Dean. Another wave of chaotic decisions from the club hierarchy.

On the pitch, Chippa United opened with a 1–1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns, followed by a 0–1 defeat to Durban City and a heavy 1–4 loss to TS Galaxy in the third round.

Recently, the club officially announced the signing of 23-year-old attacking midfielder Azola Tshobeni from Orlando Pirates.

Reminder: Sinethemba Badela has been appointed as the new head coach. Notably, this is his first role in the Premier Division, having previously worked as an assistant coach at Wydad Casablanca.

