Official: Azola Tshobeni joins Chippa United
The transfer is complete
The Pirates have already bid farewell to their player.
Details: Today, it was officially announced that 23-year-old attacking midfielder Azola Tshobeni has transferred from Orlando Pirates to Chippa United.
At this moment, the details of the deal remain undisclosed, but this move can undoubtedly be seen as a major step forward for the young Tshobeni.
Tshobeni is a product of the Orlando Pirates academy and has previously spent time on loan at clubs such as JDR Stars.
According to Transfermarkt, the player's market value is estimated at 50,000 euros.
