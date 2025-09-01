Chilean reinforcement! Legendary Alexis Sánchez returns to La Liga as Sevilla signs former Barcelona star

Age is just a number.

The Chilean striker is making his way back to Spain.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on social media platform X, 36-year-old center forward Alexis Sánchez is set to join Spanish side Sevilla.

Reports indicate that Sánchez will sign a one-year contract with the Spanish giants, with the transfer fee to be disclosed at a later date. At this moment, the legendary Chilean is preparing for his medical, after which all paperwork will be officially finalized.

Alexis Sánchez is no stranger to La Liga—between 2011 and 2014, he played for Catalan powerhouse Barcelona, making 141 appearances, scoring 46 goals, and providing 38 assists, cementing himself as one of the key attacking figures for the Blaugrana.

Currently, Sánchez is a player for Italian side Udinese, having joined from Inter last summer as a free agent.

🚨❤️🤍 Alexis Sánchez to Sevilla, here we go! Deal in place on one year contract as Chile legend arrives today for medical.



Documents being prepared after Sevilla got green light to proceed. 🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/Ketom48F22 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2025

Reminder: Manchester United shifts focus from Baleba to Agoumé. Negotiations are heating up