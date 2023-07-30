"Chernomorets" won a landslide victory in the 1st round of the championship of Ukraine

In the first round match of the Ukrainian Premier League, Odessa's "Chernomorets" secured a victory against the Cherkasy-based club, LNZ. The match took place at the "Central Stadium Cherkassy" in the city of Cherkasy.

On the 38th minute, Bogdan Boychuk opened the scoring with an assist from Orest Kuzik. In the middle of the second half, the advantage of the Odessa club was extended by Jon Sporn, with a pass from Boychuk.

With three points, "Chernomorets" claimed the top spot in the Ukrainian league table, sharing the lead with "Polesie" from Zhytomyr. LNZ, with 0 points, occupies the 15th-16th position together with "Veres."

LNZ - "Chernomorets" - 0:2 (0:1, 0:1)

Goals: Boychuk, 38 - 0:1, Sporn, 65 - 0:2

LNZ: Samoilenko, Stasiuk, Lopyrenok, Kovalev, Norenkov, Boyko, Rybalka (Oleynyk 82), Khamelyuk (Kopyl 69), Naumets (Shestakov 46), Savin (Pasic 63), Pryadun.

"Chernomorets": Bilyk, Putrya, Guchek (Shtohrin 61), Salyuk, Ermakov, Vasiliev, Sporn, Boychuk, Kuzik, Bragaru, Onomigo (Hadida 83).

Yellow cards: Luka Guchek (29), Anton Savin (37), Vladislav Khamelyuk (49), Jon Sporn (53), Alexander Vasiliev (72), Sergei Kopyl (87).