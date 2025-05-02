Chelsea vs Liverpool: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 4, 2025

In the marquee fixture of Premier League matchday 35, Chelsea will take on Liverpool. Our editorial team has all the details on where and when you can catch this showdown live.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: key match insights

Chelsea are still battling for a coveted UEFA Champions League spot. The Londoners currently sit on 60 points after 34 rounds. Thanks to tiebreakers, they lead Nottingham Forest and are three points clear of Aston Villa. Moreover, the gap to third place is just two points, making the Champions League race unbelievably tight.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have a much simpler scenario—the Reds have already clinched the Premier League title, their 20th in club history. After 34 games, the Merseysiders have amassed 82 points, holding a commanding 15-point lead over their nearest rivals. In their previous outing, they crushed Tottenham at home with a resounding 5-1 victory.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: when and where is the match?

The Premier League matchday 35 clash between Chelsea and Liverpool will take place on Sunday, May 4, at Stamford Bridge. Kick-off is scheduled for 17:30 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 8:30

New York 11:30

Panama 11:30

Toronto 11:30

Port of Spain 12:30

London 16:30

Yaoundé 16:30

Abuja 16:30

Cape Town 18:30

New Delhi 21:00

Sydney 1:30

Kiribati 3:30

Liverpool vs Tottenham: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport, Sporty, DStv Now

Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now

South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now

Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now

United Kingdom - TNT

United States - fuboTV, NBC Sports, Telemundo Deportes, Fubo, Universo

Other countries: