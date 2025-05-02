RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Chelsea vs Liverpool: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 4, 2025

Chelsea vs Liverpool: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 4, 2025

Football news Today, 11:52
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Chelsea vs Liverpool: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 4, 2025 Getty Images

In the marquee fixture of Premier League matchday 35, Chelsea will take on Liverpool. Our editorial team has all the details on where and when you can catch this showdown live.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: key match insights

Chelsea are still battling for a coveted UEFA Champions League spot. The Londoners currently sit on 60 points after 34 rounds. Thanks to tiebreakers, they lead Nottingham Forest and are three points clear of Aston Villa. Moreover, the gap to third place is just two points, making the Champions League race unbelievably tight.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have a much simpler scenario—the Reds have already clinched the Premier League title, their 20th in club history. After 34 games, the Merseysiders have amassed 82 points, holding a commanding 15-point lead over their nearest rivals. In their previous outing, they crushed Tottenham at home with a resounding 5-1 victory.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: when and where is the match?

The Premier League matchday 35 clash between Chelsea and Liverpool will take place on Sunday, May 4, at Stamford Bridge. Kick-off is scheduled for 17:30 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 8:30

  • New York 11:30

  • Panama 11:30

  • Toronto 11:30

  • Port of Spain 12:30

  • London 16:30

  • Yaoundé 16:30

  • Abuja 16:30

  • Cape Town 18:30

  • New Delhi 21:00

  • Sydney 1:30

  • Kiribati 3:30

Liverpool vs Tottenham: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Optus Sport

  • Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+

  • Canada - fuboTV Canada

  • Kenya - SuperSport, Sporty, DStv Now

  • Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • United Kingdom - TNT

  • United States - fuboTV, NBC Sports, Telemundo Deportes, Fubo, Universo

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports, TOD

  • Angola - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Anguilla - Csport.tv

  • Antigua and Barbuda - Csport.tv

  • Barbados - Csport.tv

  • Belize - Paramount+

  • Botswana - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • British Virgin Islands - Csport.tv

  • Cayman Islands - Csport.tv

  • China - iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live

  • Dominica - Csport.tv

  • Fiji - Sky Sport, Premier League TV

  • Gambia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Ghana - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Grenada - Csport.tv

  • Hong Kong - Now Player

  • India - Hotstar VIP, JioTV

  • Ireland - Premier Sports, BBC Radio, Premier Player

  • Jamaica - Csport.tv

  • Kiribati - Sky Sport

  • Lesotho - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Liberia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Madagascar - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Malawi - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Marshall Islands - Sky Sport

  • Mauritius - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Namibia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Nauru - Sky Sport

  • Palau - Sky Sport

  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS, TOD

  • Panama - Paramount +, Csport.tv

  • Rwanda - SuperSport, Canal +

  • Saint Lucia - Csport.tv

  • Samoa - Sky Sport

  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport, Canal +, DStv Now

  • Singapore - Star Hub

  • Solomon Islands - Sky Sport

  • South Sudan - beIN Sports, DStv Now

  • Sudan - beIN Sports, TOD, SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Tanzania - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Tonga - Sky Sport

  • Trinidad and Tobago - Csport.tv

  • Tuvalu - Sky Sport

  • Zambia - SuperSport

  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport, DStv Now

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Liverpool English Premier League
Popular news
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news Yesterday, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news 30 apr 2025, 16:02 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news 30 apr 2025, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle 30 apr 2025, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news 29 apr 2025, 05:34 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
More news
Upcoming matches
All
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
AmaZulu
-
Polokwane City
-
13:30
Banfield - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago Today, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
14:30
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum Today, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
FC Heidenheim
-
Bochum
-
14:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Defensa y Justicia Today, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Defensa y Justicia
-
14:30
Racing Club - : - Newell's Old Boys Today, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Racing Club
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
14:30
Argentinos Juniors - : - Estudiantes Today, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Argentinos Juniors
-
Estudiantes
-
14:30
Nice - : - Reims Today, 14:45 Ligue 1 France
Nice
-
Reims
-
14:45
Torino - : - Venezia Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Torino
-
Venezia
-
14:45
Rayo Vallecano - : - Getafe Today, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Rayo Vallecano
-
Getafe
-
15:00
Manchester City - : - Wolverhampton Today, 15:00 English Premier League
Manchester City
-
Wolverhampton
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:36 Vitinha maintains an incredible record in the current UEFA Champions League campaign Football news Today, 12:24 Rangnick criticizes Manchester United again and names the amount the club has spent on transfers since his departure Basketball news Today, 12:14 End of an era. Gregg Popovich steps down as head coach of San Antonio Football news Today, 11:52 Chelsea vs Liverpool: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 4, 2025 Football news Today, 11:48 “It's a special place.” Riveiro shares thoughts ahead of his final Soweto derby at FNB Stadium Football news Today, 11:31 The Brazilian federation is still waiting for a response from Ancelotti Football news Today, 11:16 “90% of Ligue 1 teams are a family.” Enrique makes a surprising statement about the French championship Football news Today, 10:47 Incredible energy. One of Liverpool's goals against Tottenham triggered an earthquake Lifestyle Today, 10:45 Track star Sha’Carri Richardson, Liverpool ace Virgil van Dijk and other athletes star in new WHOOP ad Football news Today, 10:45 Arteta hopes Havertz will get the chance to play this season
Sport Predictions
Football Today Ajaccio vs Lorient prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 2, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Melbourne City vs Sydney FC prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Western United vs Auckland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Macarthur vs WS Wanderers prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Burnley vs Millwall: Can Millwall secure a Championship play-off spot? Football 03 may 2025 Bristol City – Preston: Can Bristol stay among the top five? Football 03 may 2025 Alaves vs Atletico Madrid: can Alaves pull away from the relegation zone? Football 03 may 2025 Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch prediction, H2H, and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen: Can Werder secure a European spot? Football 03 may 2025 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hoffenheim: Can Gladbach close in on European qualification?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores