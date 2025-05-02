Enzo Maresca comments on the gap with Liverpool and urges signing experienced players

This weekend, Chelsea will face Liverpool in Matchweek 35 of the Premier League, and the Blues' head coach has weighed in on the gulf in class between the two sides.

Details: Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Enzo Maresca admitted that there is indeed a difference between the teams, and it's clear to see. However, he feels that Chelsea are making progress and will be able to close that gap. He added, though, that the squad needs to be bolstered with experienced players to achieve this goal.

Quote: "Of course, we're still far behind Liverpool—that's obvious to everyone. But I feel we're moving in the right direction, and I hope that over time this gap will narrow. To do that, we wouldn't mind strengthening the squad with some experienced players," said Enzo Maresca.

The match between Chelsea and Liverpool will take place on Sunday, May 4, at 17:30 Central European Time at Stamford Bridge.

Reminder: Chelsea could be facing the prospect of playing at a temporary stadium for up to seven years if the club decides to build a new arena on the current Stamford Bridge site. The Blues might not follow Tottenham’s example and could instead move to the rugby stadium in Twickenham.