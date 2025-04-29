Chelsea may move to a temporary stadium for up to seven years. A potential option revealed

The future of Chelsea's new stadium is currently a hot topic. One option is the reconstruction of Stamford Bridge, which would force the team to relocate from their home to another venue. This process could be lengthy.

Details: According to The Times, Chelsea faces the prospect of playing in a temporary home for seven years if the club decides to build a stadium on the Stamford Bridge site. The "Blues" might not follow Tottenham's example and could play at the rugby stadium in Twickenham.

The rugby federation's bosses would be thrilled with such an outcome, as a team like Chelsea could generate additional revenue for the stadium. However, there are concerns that the Richmond-upon-Thames council might block the move.

Reminder: Previously, Chelsea boss Todd Boely commented on the future of the stadium for the London club.