RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Chelsea vs Fulham: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 3 online

Chelsea vs Fulham: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 3 online

Football news Today, 11:00
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Manchester City vs Tottenham: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 3 online Getty Images

Chelsea will host Fulham in the third round of the English Premier League. The Dailysports team has gathered all the essential information on where and when to catch this exciting clash.

Chelsea vs Fulham: key match facts

Chelsea have kicked off the new Premier League season on a solid note. Enzo Maresca’s side opened with a goalless draw against Crystal Palace. In their second outing, the Blues left West Ham no chance, routing them 5-1. That’s four points from two matches, with a 5:1 goal difference.

Fulham began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Brighton. In the second round, the Cottagers hosted Manchester United and managed to snatch a point yet again—another 1-1 draw. In addition, during the midweek EFL Cup action, Fulham got past Bristol City with a 2-0 victory.

Chelsea vs Fulham: when and where is the match

The third-round clash between Chelsea and Fulham is scheduled for Saturday, August 30, at Stamford Bridge. Kick-off is set for 13:30 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 04:30

  • New York 07:30

  • Panama 07:30

  • Toronto 07:30

  • Port of Spain 08:30

  • London 12:30

  • Yaoundé 16:30

  • Abuja 16:30

  • Cape Town 14:30

  • New Delhi 17:00

  • Sydney 21:30

  • Kiribati 23:30

Chelsea vs Fulham: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Optus Sport

  • Cameroon - SuperSport

  • Canada - fuboTV Canada

  • Kenya - SuperSport

  • Nigeria - SuperSport

  • South Africa - SuperSport

  • Uganda - SuperSport

  • United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports

  • United States - NBC Sports

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports

  • Angola - SuperSport

  • Anguilla - ESPN

  • Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN

  • Barbados - ESPN

  • Belize - Paramount+

  • Botswana - SuperSport

  • British Virgin Islands - ESPN

  • Cayman Islands - ESPN

  • China - Migu

  • Dominica - ESPN

  • Fiji - Digicel

  • Gambia - SuperSport

  • Ghana - SuperSport

  • Grenada - ESPN

  • India - JioStar

  • Ireland - Premier Sports, Sky Sports, TNT Sports

  • Jamaica - ESPN

  • Kiribati - Digicel

  • Lesotho - SuperSport

  • Liberia - SuperSport

  • Madagascar - SuperSport

  • Malawi - SuperSport

  • Marshall Islands - Digicel

  • Mauritius - SuperSport

  • Namibia - SuperSport

  • Nauru - Digicel

  • Palau - Digicel

  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS

  • Panama - ESPN

  • Rwanda - SuperSport

  • Saint Lucia - ESPN

  • Samoa - Digicel

  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport

  • Singapore - Star Hub

  • Solomon Islands - Sky Sport

  • South Sudan - beIN Sports

  • Sudan - beIN Sports

  • Tanzania - SuperSport

  • Tonga - Digicel

  • Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN

  • Tuvalu - Digicel

  • Zambia - SuperSport

  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Fulham Fulham Schedule Fulham News Fulham Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Team News
Another Brighton player. Chelsea close to signing young talent Football news Today, 10:29 Another Brighton player. Chelsea close to signing young talent
Cole Palmer will miss the match against Fulham and won't join the national team Football news Today, 09:21 Cole Palmer will miss the match against Fulham and won't join the national team
Fermin Lopez in the Barcelona squad Football news Yesterday, 15:30 Chelsea raises the stakes! Talks for Fermín López underway
Chelsea to receive special UEFA award for winning every European competition Football news Yesterday, 08:40 Chelsea to receive special UEFA award for winning every European competition
"Here we go!" Nkunku leaves Chelsea for Milan Football news Yesterday, 05:54 "Here we go!" Nkunku leaves Chelsea for Milan
Breaking! Milan and Christopher Nkunku have agreed on personal contract terms Football news 27 aug 2025, 14:49 Breaking! Milan and Christopher Nkunku have agreed on personal contract terms
Related Tournament News
QUIZ. Liverpool vs Arsenal: do you remember the players who played for these teams? Football news Today, 05:25 QUIZ. Liverpool vs Arsenal: do you remember the players who played for these teams?
Swedish police accuse Premier League players of match-fixing—even at the Nations League level Football news 27 aug 2025, 09:57 Swedish police accuse Premier League players of match-fixing—even at the Nations League level
The EPL reminds of the inadmissibility of 'political' slogans amid recent scandals Football news 27 aug 2025, 04:50 The Premier League reminds of the inadmissibility of 'political' slogans amid recent scandals
"We didn't show our footballing qualities" – Arne Slot on Liverpool's win over Newcastle Football news 26 aug 2025, 02:42 "We didn't show our footballing qualities" – Arne Slot on Liverpool's win over Newcastle
Florian Wirtz in the Liverpool line-up Football news 25 aug 2025, 17:04 Another letdown! Florian Wirtz disappoints Liverpool fans once again
Anthony Gordon receives a red card after a reckless foul on Van Dijk Football news 25 aug 2025, 16:22 It could have ended badly: Anthony Gordon receives a red card after a reckless foul on Van Dijk
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores