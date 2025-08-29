Chelsea vs Fulham: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 3 online
Chelsea will host Fulham in the third round of the English Premier League. The Dailysports team has gathered all the essential information on where and when to catch this exciting clash.
Chelsea vs Fulham: key match facts
Chelsea have kicked off the new Premier League season on a solid note. Enzo Maresca’s side opened with a goalless draw against Crystal Palace. In their second outing, the Blues left West Ham no chance, routing them 5-1. That’s four points from two matches, with a 5:1 goal difference.
Fulham began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Brighton. In the second round, the Cottagers hosted Manchester United and managed to snatch a point yet again—another 1-1 draw. In addition, during the midweek EFL Cup action, Fulham got past Bristol City with a 2-0 victory.
Chelsea vs Fulham: when and where is the match
The third-round clash between Chelsea and Fulham is scheduled for Saturday, August 30, at Stamford Bridge. Kick-off is set for 13:30 Central European Time.
Kickoff times in different countries around the world:
Los Angeles 04:30
New York 07:30
Panama 07:30
Toronto 07:30
Port of Spain 08:30
London 12:30
Yaoundé 16:30
Abuja 16:30
Cape Town 14:30
New Delhi 17:00
Sydney 21:30
Kiribati 23:30
Chelsea vs Fulham: where to watch the match online
Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.
Australia - Optus Sport
Cameroon - SuperSport
Canada - fuboTV Canada
Kenya - SuperSport
Nigeria - SuperSport
South Africa - SuperSport
Uganda - SuperSport
United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports
United States - NBC Sports
Other countries:
Algeria - beIN Sports
Angola - SuperSport
Anguilla - ESPN
Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN
Barbados - ESPN
Belize - Paramount+
Botswana - SuperSport
British Virgin Islands - ESPN
Cayman Islands - ESPN
China - Migu
Dominica - ESPN
Fiji - Digicel
Gambia - SuperSport
Ghana - SuperSport
Grenada - ESPN
India - JioStar
Ireland - Premier Sports, Sky Sports, TNT Sports
Jamaica - ESPN
Kiribati - Digicel
Lesotho - SuperSport
Liberia - SuperSport
Madagascar - SuperSport
Malawi - SuperSport
Marshall Islands - Digicel
Mauritius - SuperSport
Namibia - SuperSport
Nauru - Digicel
Palau - Digicel
Palestine - beIN SPORTS
Panama - ESPN
Rwanda - SuperSport
Saint Lucia - ESPN
Samoa - Digicel
Sierra Leone - SuperSport
Singapore - Star Hub
Solomon Islands - Sky Sport
South Sudan - beIN Sports
Sudan - beIN Sports
Tanzania - SuperSport
Tonga - Digicel
Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN
Tuvalu - Digicel
Zambia - SuperSport
Zimbabwe - SuperSport