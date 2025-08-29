Chelsea vs Fulham: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 3 online

Chelsea will host Fulham in the third round of the English Premier League. The Dailysports team has gathered all the essential information on where and when to catch this exciting clash.

Chelsea vs Fulham: key match facts

Chelsea have kicked off the new Premier League season on a solid note. Enzo Maresca’s side opened with a goalless draw against Crystal Palace. In their second outing, the Blues left West Ham no chance, routing them 5-1. That’s four points from two matches, with a 5:1 goal difference.

Fulham began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Brighton. In the second round, the Cottagers hosted Manchester United and managed to snatch a point yet again—another 1-1 draw. In addition, during the midweek EFL Cup action, Fulham got past Bristol City with a 2-0 victory.

Chelsea vs Fulham: when and where is the match

The third-round clash between Chelsea and Fulham is scheduled for Saturday, August 30, at Stamford Bridge. Kick-off is set for 13:30 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 04:30

New York 07:30

Panama 07:30

Toronto 07:30

Port of Spain 08:30

London 12:30

Yaoundé 16:30

Abuja 16:30

Cape Town 14:30

New Delhi 17:00

Sydney 21:30

Kiribati 23:30

Chelsea vs Fulham: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports

United States - NBC Sports

Other countries: