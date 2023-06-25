Chelsea set to sign African winger from La Liga

Winger for Villarreal and the Senegal national team, Nicolas Jackson, will move to Chelsea, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the English club has reached an agreement to sign the player for 37 million euros. This amount exceeds the player's release clause but allows the London club to make installment payments. The African player only needs to undergo a medical examination to complete the transfer. If everything goes well, Jackson will sign a contract with Chelsea until the summer of 2031.

In the recently concluded season, the 21-year-old Jackson played 38 matches for Villarreal in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing 5 assists.