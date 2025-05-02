Chelsea seriously interested in signing 19-year-old Jorrel Hato from Ajax

Chelsea has assembled a youthful squad, yet the Blues continue to scour Europe for emerging talents—and this time, their sights are set on the Netherlands.

Details: According to Sky Sports, Chelsea is now giving serious consideration to the transfer of 19-year-old Jorrel Hato. The club has been monitoring the young prodigy's progress for some time and is eager to secure his signature.

Notably, Hato made his first-team debut for Ajax on January 11, 2023. Less than a month later, on February 5, he earned his first start in an Eredivisie match, becoming the third-youngest player in the club's storied history.

In October 2023, the English outlet The Guardian included Jorrel Hato in its list of the best footballers born in 2006 worldwide.

Reminder: The Blues have already initiated contact with Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and are prepared to offer him a salary of €6–7 million per year, which is double his current wage in Dortmund.