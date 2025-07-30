Chelsea ready to say a final goodbye to Chilwell

With the arrival of Enzo Maresca, Ben Chilwell has lost his place in the Chelsea lineup, and the club is prepared to take drastic action.

Details: According to The Athletic, the Blues are ready to terminate the defender’s contract early, even though there are still two years left on the agreement. This decision is also influenced by the fact that, despite Chelsea listing Chilwell for transfer, there has been no interest from other clubs.

Reminder: In January 2025, the defender was loaned out to Crystal Palace, where he played just 11 matches under Oliver Glasner and failed to impress. His loan spell at Palace did not convince the club to pursue a permanent transfer, and there is little excitement about him on the market. Now, the London club is targeting Ajax defender Jorrel Hato.