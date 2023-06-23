Chelsea owners bought a club in France

U.S. conglomerate BlueCo, which owns the rights to Chelsea, has bought the French club Strasbourg.

The French team was bought as part of the consortium's strategy to strengthen its presence in European soccer.

It remains to be seen whether the new owners will be responsible and whether they will be able to maintain the club's sporting component.

The source writes that it is not uncommon for this kind of acquisition to lead to negative results for the team, as was the case with Chelsea last season.