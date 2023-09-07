Chelsea make their player do less in the gym

Chelsea forces Mykhailo Mudryk to exercise less in the gym, reports Athletic.

It is reported that at the moment, Chelsea are not very happy with Mudryk's performance for their team. She emphasized this opinion in the match against Nottingham. The player made a successful debut for the club in a match against Liverpool, but after that moment, there was no such level.

Also, the Ukrainian has a problem with the language barrier. In addition, Mudryk is worried about his relatives, family and friends who remained in Ukraine. However, there are no complaints about the player's hard work. He likes to work out on the field and in the gym. Mudryk conducts a sufficient number of additional classes.

The club believes that he devotes too much time to additional training. Chelsea ordered the Ukrainian to do less in the gym, there are fears that he may overdo it. In Shakhtar, he often engaged in such training. Mudryk himself believes that this contributes to his endurance and physical readiness.

However, everyone at Chelsea is equally sure that Mudryk has great potential and is highly respected in the team.