Chelsea is ready to sign the scandalous striker: he was betting on sports

Chelsea London is still thinking about how to strengthen the team's game in attack.

The team started the new season extremely unsuccessfully, having obtained only one victory. In four matches of the championship of England, the London club scored only 5 goals and is now on the 12th line in the standings.

According to the Evening Standard newspaper, the club now hopes to conclude a contract with the player for the forward position in the winter transfer window. According to the source, Brentford striker Ivan Toney is considered the main candidate for this position.

Recall that in the spring of this year, Tony was at the center of a high-profile scandal. The star player has been suspended from football for eight months for violating betting rules.

Thus, he will be able to return to the game only on January 16, when his period of disqualification expires.

The striker made 35 appearances for Brentford in all competitions last season, scoring 21 goals and providing five assists.

Tony's contract with the club runs until June 2025.