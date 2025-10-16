ES ES FR FR
Chelsea in talks with Red Bull and several other companies over sponsorship deal

The club is on the hunt for a major sponsor.
Football news Today, 03:24
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Chelsea may have lifted two trophies last season, but the team still lacks a primary shirt sponsor and continues to search for one.

Details: According to Simon Phillips, the London club is currently holding talks with Oracle, Red Bull, and another unnamed company regarding a potential shirt sponsorship deal. The insider also noted that the delay in finalizing an agreement is not related to financial terms.

The issue lies in the fact that Chelsea are anticipating potential sanctions from the Premier League for alleged breaches dating back to the Roman Abramovich era.

It was also previously reported that 26-year-old Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araújo could make the switch to Stamford Bridge next summer. The Catalans are ready to let the player go if their financial situation does not improve.

Reminder: In the latest Premier League match, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca was shown a red card, and the Football Association has already delivered its verdict on the incident.

