Chelsea have lost two more defenders to injury

Defenders of London's "Chelsea," Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah, are sidelined due to injuries, according to The Athletic.

According to the source, both players have been diagnosed with injuries to the patellar tendon below the knee. Chalobah is expected to recover within a month. James' injury is more serious, and he might miss several months.

Recall that earlier, "Chelsea" had already lost defenders Wesley Fofana and Benoît Badiashile, as well as forward Christopher Nkunku, due to injuries.

23-year-old James is a product of Chelsea's youth academy. He has been playing for the senior squad of the London club since 2019. In total, he has played 148 matches for "The Blues" in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 20 assists.

24-year-old Chalobah is also a product of Chelsea's youth academy. He was promoted to the senior squad in 2021. Chalobah has played 63 matches for the London club, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

As a reminder, in the previous season, "Chelsea" finished in 12th place in the English Premier League standings. Consequently, the London club couldn't secure a spot in European competitions for the 2023/2024 season.