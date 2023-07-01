Chelsea has completed the transfer of a young midfielder
Football news Today, 06:50
Photo: screenshot
Norwich midfielder Alex Matos has transferred to Chelsea London.
It was announced on July 1 on the club's website from London.
The details of the employment agreement remain unknown.
Matos played for the Norwich youth team since 2017. Last season he played 22 matches, scoring one goal and making three assists.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Yesterday, 13:26 AC Milan sign experienced Chelsea midfielder
Football news 28 june 2023, 16:54 The quarterfinal pairs of the European Youth Championship were determined
Football news 28 june 2023, 15:56 Arsenal buy Chelsea midfielder for €70m
Football news 27 june 2023, 16:46 Ukraine in the 90th minute missed the victory over Spain in the match of youth Euro 2023
Football news 27 june 2023, 15:56 Real Madrid open talks for world champion transfer
Football news 27 june 2023, 13:57 Manchester City buy 4-time Champions League winner
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:50 Chelsea has completed the transfer of a young midfielder Football news Today, 06:36 "Liverpool is preparing a high-profile transfer Football news Today, 06:00 Inter signed a French forward Football news Today, 05:36 Loftus-Cheek addressed the Chelsea fans Football news Today, 05:20 Ukrainian club still has not received money for Mudryk Football news Today, 05:00 Marseille signed an experienced midfielder from Atletico Football news Today, 04:50 Ronaldo's club is preparing a transfer for the opening of the 2022 World Cup Football news Today, 04:37 Dynamo may change Kyiv for another city Football news Today, 04:12 Ronaldo himself chose a new coach for his club Football news Today, 04:00 Manchester City intends to get rid of the goalkeeper
Sport Predictions
Football Today Barracas Central vs River Plate predictions and betting tips on July 1, 2023 Football Today San Lorenzo vs Rosario Central predictions and betting tips on July 1, 2023 Football Today Estudiantes vs Central Cordoba predictions and betting tips on July 1, 2023 Football 02 july 2023 Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino predictions and betting tips on July 2, 2023 Football 02 july 2023 Botafogo vs Vasco da Gama predictions and betting tips on July 2, 2023 Football 02 july 2023 Atlético Mineiro vs America Mineiro: predictions and betting tips on July 2, 2023 Football 02 july 2023 Atletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras predictions and betting tips on July 2, 2023 Football 02 july 2023 Instituto vs Belgrano predictions and betting tips on July 3, 2023 Football 02 july 2023 Defensa y Justicia vs Tigre predictions and betting tips on July 3, 2023 Football 02 july 2023 Banfield vs Argentinos Juniors predictions and betting tips on July 3, 2023