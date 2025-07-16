Chelsea don't want to slow down! Barcelona's young wonderkid in their sights

Big ambitions call for big decisions!

Details: According to Fichajes, London’s Chelsea are preparing an official offer for Barcelona’s 22-year-old attacking midfielder Fermín López.

The upcoming season promises to be an exciting one for the Blues, so the club is looking for reinforcements worthy of their lofty goals.

Chelsea’s coaching staff believe López will inject plenty of creativity and energy into the team’s attack, while also adding depth and tactical flexibility to the squad.

At the moment, Chelsea are studying all the nuances of a potential deal before submitting a transfer request.

Fermín López is a product of the Catalan giants’ academy. In 2023, he joined the Blaugrana’s first team and has since made 88 appearances, scoring 19 goals and providing 11 assists. The young Spaniard’s current contract with Barça runs until 2029, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is set at €50 million.

