Chelsea could buy Real Madrid and Barcelona transfer target

London-based Chelsea is showing interest in Celta Vigo midfielder Gabriel Veiga, according to The Guardian.

According to the source, the English club is considering acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. The release clause in the Spaniard's contract is said to be around €40 million. It was previously reported that Real Madrid and Barcelona are also interested in the player.

In the current season, the 21-year-old Veiga has played 40 matches in all competitions for Celta Vigo, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.