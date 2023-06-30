Chelsea announce signing of Senegalese striker
Football news Today, 15:55
Photo: Chelsea Twitter / Unknown
The press service of the London "Chelsea" on the official website announced the transition of the striker "Villarreal" and the national team of Senegal Nicholas Jackson.
The English club paid for the player the full amount of compensation in the amount of 37 million euros. The 22-year-old striker has signed a contract with the Londoners until the summer of 2031.
Jackson has been with Villarreal since 2019. In total, he made 47 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists. Also played for Mirandes. He played three matches for the Senegal national team and gave two assists.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 13:26 AC Milan sign experienced Chelsea midfielder
Football news 28 june 2023, 16:54 The quarterfinal pairs of the European Youth Championship were determined
Football news 28 june 2023, 15:56 Arsenal buy Chelsea midfielder for €70m
Football news 27 june 2023, 16:46 Ukraine in the 90th minute missed the victory over Spain in the match of youth Euro 2023
Football news 27 june 2023, 15:56 Real Madrid open talks for world champion transfer
Football news 27 june 2023, 13:57 Manchester City buy 4-time Champions League winner
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:55 Gareth Bale received the Order of the British Empire Football news Today, 17:42 Liverpool have extended the contract with the 36-year-old team veteran Football news Today, 17:30 Atlético want to buy Chelsea legend Football news Today, 17:15 Ziyech's move to Ronaldo's club could fall through at the last moment Football news Today, 16:55 "Dynamo" Kyiv extended the talent with young talent Football news Today, 16:42 Juventus announce the departure of the legendary defender Football news Today, 16:30 "Porto" can buy the talent of "Dynamo" Kyiv Football news Today, 16:15 Inter parted ways with experienced defender Football news Today, 15:55 Chelsea announce signing of Senegalese striker Football news Today, 15:42 Barcelona president names untouchable players
Sport Predictions
Football 01 july 2023 Barracas Central vs River Plate predictions and betting tips on July 1, 2023 Football 01 july 2023 San Lorenzo vs Rosario Central predictions and betting tips on July 1, 2023 Football 01 july 2023 Estudiantes vs Central Cordoba predictions and betting tips on July 1, 2023 Football 02 july 2023 Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino predictions and betting tips on July 2, 2023 Football 02 july 2023 Botafogo vs Vasco da Gama predictions and betting tips on July 2, 2023 Football 02 july 2023 Atlético Mineiro vs America Mineiro: predictions and betting tips on July 2, 2023 Football 02 july 2023 Atletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras predictions and betting tips on July 2, 2023