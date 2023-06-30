Chelsea announce signing of Senegalese striker

The press service of the London "Chelsea" on the official website announced the transition of the striker "Villarreal" and the national team of Senegal Nicholas Jackson.

The English club paid for the player the full amount of compensation in the amount of 37 million euros. The 22-year-old striker has signed a contract with the Londoners until the summer of 2031.

Jackson has been with Villarreal since 2019. In total, he made 47 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists. Also played for Mirandes. He played three matches for the Senegal national team and gave two assists.