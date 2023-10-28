RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Chelsea and Argentina star welcomes second child

Chelsea and Argentina star welcomes second child

Football news Today, 06:02
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Chelsea and Argentina star welcomes second child Photo from sempremilan.com/Oliver Fisher

Chelsea midfielder and Argentine national team player Enzo Fernandes proudly shared a photo of his newborn son on his Instagram page. The footballer posted a picture with his daughter and the infant, captioning the photo, "Benjamin Fernandes, 26.10.23. I love you forever."

For Fernandes and his wife Valentina Cervantes, this is their second child. They became parents for the first time in 2020 when their daughter Olivia was born.

Over the past three years, Enzo Fernandes and his wife have had to change their place of residence quite a few times. In 2020, he played for River Plate, then spent a year on loan at Defensa y Justicia. A year later, he moved to Benfica in Portugal, which purchased his contract for €44.3 million. However, the Argentine didn't stay there for long, as he transferred to Chelsea for €121 million after just six months.

For the London club, Fernandes has already played 31 matches, scoring two goals and providing as many assists. He has also been representing the national team since 2022 and was part of the Argentine squad that became World Champions last year, earning the title of Best Young Player.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Premier League England
Popular news
The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches and results of the tenth round Football news Yesterday, 17:13 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches and results of the tenth round
Girona secures victory in the final minutes and takes the top spot in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 17:04 Girona secures victory in the final minutes and takes the top spot in La Liga
Tottenham narrowly triumphed over Crystal Palace Football news Yesterday, 17:01 Tottenham narrowly triumphed over Crystal Palace
A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic Football news Yesterday, 16:13 A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic
The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Yesterday, 16:00 The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round
The weigh-in ceremony took place between Fury and Ngannu Boxing News Yesterday, 15:29 The weigh-in ceremony took place between Fury and Ngannu
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:02 Chelsea and Argentina star welcomes second child Football news Today, 05:33 Predicted squads for El Clasico Football news Today, 05:27 What do you know about El Clasico? QUIZ! Football news Today, 05:01 Manchester United vs Manchester City: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 04:43 Bayern legend returns to team after injury Football news Today, 04:13 Tottenham is on its way to equal Arsenal's record Boxing News Today, 03:32 McGregor named his favorite for today's fight between Fury and Ngannou Football news Today, 02:49 VIDEO. Was Girona's victory fair? The referees made a controversial decision in a La Liga match Boxing News Today, 02:14 VIDEO. Ronaldo pokes fun at Fury ahead of Ngannou fight Football news Yesterday, 22:27 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel
Sport Predictions
Football Today Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Werder vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Leipzig vs FC Koln prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Wolverhampton vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Juventus vs Verona prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023