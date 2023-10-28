Chelsea and Argentina star welcomes second child

Chelsea midfielder and Argentine national team player Enzo Fernandes proudly shared a photo of his newborn son on his Instagram page. The footballer posted a picture with his daughter and the infant, captioning the photo, "Benjamin Fernandes, 26.10.23. I love you forever."

For Fernandes and his wife Valentina Cervantes, this is their second child. They became parents for the first time in 2020 when their daughter Olivia was born.

Over the past three years, Enzo Fernandes and his wife have had to change their place of residence quite a few times. In 2020, he played for River Plate, then spent a year on loan at Defensa y Justicia. A year later, he moved to Benfica in Portugal, which purchased his contract for €44.3 million. However, the Argentine didn't stay there for long, as he transferred to Chelsea for €121 million after just six months.

For the London club, Fernandes has already played 31 matches, scoring two goals and providing as many assists. He has also been representing the national team since 2022 and was part of the Argentine squad that became World Champions last year, earning the title of Best Young Player.