Charges filed. Former Barcelona president Bartomeu knew of and controlled smear campaigns against rivals

Today, 02:22
Former Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has landed in serious difficulty and now faces the prospect of a trial.

Details: According to AS, Bartomeu was aware of and oversaw campaigns aimed at discrediting rivals who were also vying for the Barcelona presidency. He paid Nicestream/I3 Ventures around €2.3 million to weaken his opponents.

WhatsApp messages revealed that he closely monitored the operation, and he has now been formally charged in the “Barçagate” case.

Reminder: The Blaugrana continue to insist that the stadium is ready for partial reopening, with only bureaucratic hurdles remaining. However, recent footage showing a rat scurrying through the renovated Camp Nou casts doubt on the club's assurances.

The issue is especially pressing with regard to Champions League fixtures, even though UEFA's official website still lists Camp Nou as the venue for the Barcelona vs. PSG clash.

