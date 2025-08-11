Change of heart. Højlund ready to leave Manchester United

The summer transfer window at Manchester United has been packed with high-profile attacking signings, and the current squad members have little choice but to start packing their bags.

Details: According to talkSPORT, Danish striker Rasmus Højlund of the Red Devils acknowledges that his days at Old Trafford are numbered and, albeit reluctantly, is prepared to leave the club. The latest suitor for the forward is said to be AC Milan, whose representatives recently visited England for talks with Manchester United.

Now, Ruben Amorim's team will primarily focus on trimming the squad, though the possibility of signing a new midfielder is not ruled out. Through intermediaries, an inquiry was made for Carlos Baleba from Brighton, but the club intends to keep him at least until the summer of 2026.

Reminder: Previously, Manchester United's transfer priority was said to be a goalkeeper, linking the Red Devils with a move for PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma.