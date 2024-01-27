Cape Verde Islands vs Mauritania: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

On Monday, we can look forward to the upcoming matches in the knockout stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. The first of two matches scheduled for the beginning of the week will be the encounter between Cape Verde and Mauritania in the Round of 16. Dailysports will provide information on where you can watch this match.

Cape Verde Islands vs Mauritania: what to know about the match?

Cape Verde is participating in the Africa Cup of Nations for only the fourth time. The team first qualified for the tournament in 2013 and sensationally reached the quarter-finals. In 2015, the team was eliminated in the group stage, and in the last edition in 2021, they reached the Round of 16. Cape Verde has shown excellent results in their group B, defeating Ghana and Mozambique and drawing with Egypt.

Mauritania is participating in the final stage of the Africa Cup of Nations for the third time (previously in 2019 and 2021), but this is the first time the team has managed to advance from the group stage. The national team of Mauritania has shown results significantly more modest than their current opponent. They managed to secure three points with a victory over Algeria (1-0). However, this was enough for the team to advance to the Round of 16 in third place.

Cape Verde Islands vs Mauritania: when and where the match will take place

The match between Cape Verde and Mauritania will be held in Abidjan at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium. The referee will kick off the game at 18:00 Central European Time.

Kick-off time in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 9:00

New York 12:00

Panama 12:00

Toronto 12:00

Port of Spain 13:00

London 17:00

Yaoundé 18:00

Abuja 18:00

Cape Town 19:00

Cape Verde Islands vs Mauritania: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary in different countries. It's worth noting that not all countries will have a live broadcast of the match. For the international audience, the game will be streamed on Bet365.

Dailysports has prepared information on where you can watch this game in your country.

Australia - beIN Sports

Cameroon - CRTV, Canal 2, SuperSport

Canada - beIN Sports

Kenya - AfroSport TV, SuperSport

Nigeria - StarTimes, SuperSport

South Africa - Startimes Sports, SuperSport

Uganda - Sanyuka TV, SuperSport

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

United States - beIN Sports

Other countries: