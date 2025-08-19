Cape Town defeated. PSL DRC declares Luke Bartman a free agent

Cape Town Spurs, who compete in South Africa’s second division, have seen their player attract strong interest from Kaizer Chiefs.

Details: According to iDiski Times, Luke Bartman expressed his desire to join Kaizer Chiefs, but Cape Town were unwilling to release him. The matter was brought before the PSL Dispute Resolution Chamber, which issued its ruling. Bartman has been declared a free agent, clearing the path for his move to another club.

It was also reported that Kaizer Chiefs’ media department confirmed the official signing of 24-year-old Nigerian striker Etiosa Ighodaro from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Reminder: In the third round of the Betway Premiership, Kaizer Chiefs will host Richards Bay. Dailysports has prepared all the details on where and when to watch the match.