Canadian Auger-Aliassime continues his winning streak at the Olympics. This time he defeated Ruud

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime has advanced to the semifinals of the Olympic tennis tournament in the singles category.

In the quarterfinals, the Canadian tennis player triumphed over world number nine Casper Ruud from Norway in a nearly three-hour match - 6:4, 6:7, 6:3.

During the match, Auger-Aliassime committed four double faults, converted three out of 16 break points, and served 14 aces.

Notably, in the round of 16, the Canadian sensationally eliminated Daniil Medvedev from the tournament.

Auger-Aliassime will face Carlos Alcaraz on August 2 for a spot in the Olympic final.

