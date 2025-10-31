ES ES FR FR
Camp Nou to compete with Wembley for the right to host the 2029 Champions League final

So far, there is only one main contender.
Football news Today, 08:45
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Helicopters pass Wembley Stadium Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

No decision has been made yet.

Details: Today it was revealed that England’s Wembley and Catalonia’s Camp Nou have both expressed their interest in hosting the 2029 UEFA Champions League final.

At the moment, one of the main contenders is Germany’s Allianz Arena, the home ground of Bayern Munich.

The final decision will be announced in September 2026.

Camp Nou has previously hosted two Champions League finals. On May 24, 1989, Milan defeated Steaua 4-0, with Ruud Gullit and Marco van Basten each scoring a brace. The second final took place on May 26, 1999, when Manchester United beat Bayern Munich 2-1.

Wembley, meanwhile, has hosted the final a record eight times throughout history, including both the European Cup and the modern Champions League era.

Reminder: Finally! Barcelona returns to Camp Nou

