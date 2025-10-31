ES ES FR FR
Finally! Barcelona returns to Camp Nou

The Blaugrana faithful can attend an open training session at the legendary stadium.
However, the stadium's renovation is not yet complete.

Details: Today, on the official X page of Catalan giants Barcelona, it was announced that the team will return to Camp Nou for an open training session:

"The men's first football team returns to Spotify Camp Nou with an open-access training session on Friday, November 7," the Blaugrana stated.

The event is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. Central European Time, with the doors to Spotify Camp Nou opening at 9:30. Attendance will be capped at 23,000 spectators, who will be seated in the main stand and the Gol Sud zone, corresponding to phase 1A, for which the club already holds its initial accommodation license.

The last time Barcelona played at the legendary ground was in the 2022/23 season, after which reconstruction began to modernize the stadium and increase its capacity to 105,000 seats, making Camp Nou one of the largest arenas in Europe.

