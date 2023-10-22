Camavinga is opening a fashion store in the center of Madrid

Real Madrid's footballer, Eduardo Camavinga, is planning to open a business in the center of the capital with his brother in the near future. This information is reported by the Marca publication.

The store is currently under construction, but the name of the store can already be seen: Camavinga House. The two French brothers plan to open this business in the center of Madrid in the coming days.

Sources note that Camavinga is happy in Madrid, as is his brother Sebastian. Upon arriving in Madrid, Sebastian began working in a hair salon, but both brothers had been planning to start their own business for some time. While they are keeping it a secret, it won't be a beauty salon. Both are passionate about fashion, so the store will be more focused on this type of business.

It's worth mentioning that Camavinga is a football enthusiast, but he also uses his free time to keep an eye on the world of fashion. He was the first footballer to represent the Balenciaga brand during Demna Gvasalia's high fashion show for the French fashion house. If his schedule allows, he usually attends Paris Fashion Week.

Yesterday Real Madrid couldn't defeat Sevilla.