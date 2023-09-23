RU RU NG NG
Main News Caicedo could play against Aston Villa

Caicedo could play against Aston Villa

Football news Today, 09:40
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Caicedo could play against Aston Villa Photo: sports.ru/ Author unknown

Chelsea central midfielder Moises Caicedo could play against Aston Villa on Sunday. This was stated by Blues head coach Mauricio Pochettino at the pre-match press conference.

According to the coach, the Ecuadorian has already recovered from the injury, due to which he missed the last match with Bournemouth.

According to the coach, the Ecuadorian has already recovered from the injury, due to which he missed the last match with Bournemouth.

«We need the players to recover. It is important that many injured players are available for tomorrow's match. We need to assess Moisés Caicedo's readiness. Today he trained according to an individual program, and not with the team. We need to assess his condition and we will see if we can use him on Sunday», - the coach's words are quoted from the official Chelsea website.

Let us remind you that Chelsea signed the Ecuadorian this summer, paying Brighton a record amount for him. Since then, the footballer has managed to play 3 matches for the London team.

Last season he played 37 matches for Brighton in the Premier League, in which he scored 1 goal and assisted his teammates 1 more time.

Chelsea will host Aston Villa tomorrow in the sixth round of the championship. The meeting is scheduled to start at 15:00 CET.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Premier League England
Popular news
The German national team has a new head coach Football news Yesterday, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news 21 sep 2023, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news 21 sep 2023, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half Football news 20 sep 2023, 23:52 Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half
Modric could become Messi's teammate Football news 20 sep 2023, 02:30 Modric could become Messi's teammate
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:20 Bruno Guimarães to extend contract with Newcastle Football news Today, 10:40 De Roon gave an unexpected reason for his substitution in the Europa League match Football news Today, 10:14 Kane scored again for Bayern. On his account 6 goals in 7 matches for the new club Football news Today, 09:40 Caicedo could play against Aston Villa Football news Today, 08:50 "I understand his frustration". Arteta commented on Ramsdale's transfer to Arsenal's reserves Football news Today, 08:31 Bellingham and Vinicius return to training ahead of Madrid derby Football news Today, 08:03 "I shall not be sleeping," Guardiola commented on the issues with Haaland's lack of conversion Football news Today, 07:26 Real will open a chain of branded fast food outlets to Mexico Football news Today, 06:39 Pochettino reveals what is causing injuries at Chelsea Football news Today, 05:59 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 6
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sassuolo vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023 Football Today Brentford vs Everton prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Barcelona vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023 Football Today Burnley vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 24 sep 2023 Empoli vs Inter prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 24 sep 2023 Brighton vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 24 sep 2023 Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 24 sep 2023 Liverpool vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 24 sep 2023 Arsenal vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 24 sep 2023 Sheffield United vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023