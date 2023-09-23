Chelsea central midfielder Moises Caicedo could play against Aston Villa on Sunday. This was stated by Blues head coach Mauricio Pochettino at the pre-match press conference.

According to the coach, the Ecuadorian has already recovered from the injury, due to which he missed the last match with Bournemouth.

According to the coach, the Ecuadorian has already recovered from the injury, due to which he missed the last match with Bournemouth.

«We need the players to recover. It is important that many injured players are available for tomorrow's match. We need to assess Moisés Caicedo's readiness. Today he trained according to an individual program, and not with the team. We need to assess his condition and we will see if we can use him on Sunday», - the coach's words are quoted from the official Chelsea website.

Let us remind you that Chelsea signed the Ecuadorian this summer, paying Brighton a record amount for him. Since then, the footballer has managed to play 3 matches for the London team.

Last season he played 37 matches for Brighton in the Premier League, in which he scored 1 goal and assisted his teammates 1 more time.

Chelsea will host Aston Villa tomorrow in the sixth round of the championship. The meeting is scheduled to start at 15:00 CET.