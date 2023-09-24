Bruno Fernandes gave his Man of the Match award against Burnley to Johnny Evans

Experienced defender Johnny Evans made his first appearance on the Manchester United field yesterday after his return to the club. During the first half, the player scored, but after viewing the VAR, the result was cancelled due to offside.

However, before the break, the footballer made an amazing midfield pass to Bruno Fernandes, who scored the only goal in the game.

After the match, captain of Manchester United was named the Man of the match. However, during the interview, Bruno gave the award to Evans, who was nearby.

"It was my 200th game for Manchester United, - said Evans after the final whistle. - I never thought I would ever reach that figure - the best night of my life".

Let us recall that 35-year-old Johnny Evans is raised by "red devils". He has competed for the first team since 2006, periodically going on loan to Antwerp and Sunderland. In 2015, he moved to West Bromwich Albion and then signed with Leicester City. This summer, Evans returned to Manchester United and signed an agreement until the end of the current season.