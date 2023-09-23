RU RU NG NG
Manchester United beat Burnley away

Manchester United beat Burnley away

Football news
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Manchester United beat Burnley away Photo: twitter.com/premierleague/ Author unknown

In the final match of today's game in the English Premier League, Burnley hosted Manchester United.

From the opening minutes, Vincent Kompany's team tried to impose their football on the opponent and were almost in no way inferior to their eminent guests. Erik ten Hag's team tried to act aggressively in front of the opponent's goal, but it cannot be said that the Red Devils played sharper. And when it seemed that the first half would end with zeros on the scoreboard, United managed to open the scoring. An excellent shot was scored by Bruno Fernandes, who scored his second goal of the season.

In the second half, the teams continued to act cautiously and it cannot be said that they created many scoring situations. The hosts controlled the ball a little more, but this was not reflected on the scoreboard. The match ended in a victory for Manchester.

Burnley - Manchester United - 0:1.

Goal: 0:1 - Bruno Fernandes 45+1.

After this match, Burnley remains at the bottom of the standings with only one draw to its name. And United, having gained 9 points, rises to 8th place in the Premier League.

Related teams and leagues
Burnley Manchester United Premier League England
