Brozovic's cosmic salary at Ronaldo's club was announced

The future of Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic's contract with Saudi Arabia's Al Nasr has become known.

According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the Arab club is ready to fulfill all the demands of the Croatian player.

The deal is expected to be completed in the near future.

Inter will receive 23 million euros for Brozovic. At the same time the player himself will earn about 100 million euros in three years in the Middle East.