Broos - 'I'm happy Sundowns and Chiefs are out of Carling'

Football news Today, 00:52
Sine Mpisane
Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has shared the plans before South Africa's trip to Morocco for Afcon 2025 in December.

The Belgian revealed that the team will camp in Tshwane in the first week of December, play a friendly match before the first match against Angola on 22 December.

“We start on the 8th (of December) with the preparation. We will go to Tuks in Pretoria (for camp),” Broos told the media.

"We will play a friendly game, we are looking for who we will play.

“The PSL didn't want to collaborate because there is the final of the Carling Cup. Maybe they don't like to hear it, but I am very happy that Chiefs and Sundowns already are out,” Broos added.

