Broos says this legend must be the next Bafana coach

Hugo Broos endorses Helman Mkhalele to coach Bafana Bafana

Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is retiring after the 2026 FIFA World Cup in July next year.

The conversations about his successor have already started. According to the Belgian, his long-time assistant Helman Mkhakhele is the right man to take over, but sadly, he does not have the required qualifications to coach a national team.

“I think the best thing to do is Helman becomes the coach after me, you will have the continuation of the same thing, the way of work, the philosophy will stay the same with a more African thing, because I am European," Broos told the media.

Also read: Bafana Bafana star nominated for big CAF award

"He thinks 95% of the things, the same as me.

According to CAF requirements, to take charge of a national team a coach must hold a CAF A License or UEFA Pro License.

“That’s why I’m so happy with him, 95% of the time we’re thinking the same, so it should be very good, the only problem is he doesn’t have his qualifications, you can avoid that when Helman can follow the courses of UEFA Pro License, because you need it as a coach of the national team…” Broos added.