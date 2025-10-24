ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Broos says this legend must be the next Bafana coach

Broos says this legend must be the next Bafana coach

Hugo Broos endorses Helman Mkhalele to coach Bafana Bafana
Football news Today, 00:29
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Broos says this legend must be the next Bafana coach Muzi Ntombela/ BackpagePix

Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is retiring after the 2026 FIFA World Cup in July next year.

The conversations about his successor have already started. According to the Belgian, his long-time assistant Helman Mkhakhele is the right man to take over, but sadly, he does not have the required qualifications to coach a national team.

“I think the best thing to do is Helman becomes the coach after me, you will have the continuation of the same thing, the way of work, the philosophy will stay the same with a more African thing, because I am European," Broos told the media.

Also read: Bafana Bafana star nominated for big CAF award

"He thinks 95% of the things, the same as me.

According to CAF requirements, to take charge of a national team a coach must hold a CAF A License or UEFA Pro License.

“That’s why I’m so happy with him, 95% of the time we’re thinking the same, so it should be very good, the only problem is he doesn’t have his qualifications, you can avoid that when Helman can follow the courses of UEFA Pro License, because you need it as a coach of the national team…” Broos added.

Related teams and leagues
South Africa South Africa Schedule South Africa News
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Ouaddou comments of Mbokazi's CAF surprise Football news Today, 01:22 Ouaddou comments of Mbokazi's CAF surprise
Hlompho sends message to Kekana Football news Today, 00:17 Hlompho sends a message to Kekana
Former Lupopo coach on what can help Pirates Football news Yesterday, 16:23 Former Lupopo coach on what can help Pirates
Khanyisa Mayo makes Bafana Bafana admission Football news Yesterday, 14:06 Khanyisa Mayo makes Bafana Bafana admission
Big CAF award nomination for Orlando Pirates star Football news Yesterday, 11:56 Big CAF award nomination for Orlando Pirates star
Controversial debut goal Saleng for Orbit College. The symbolic team of Matchday 10 in the Betway Premiership according to Dailysports Football news Yesterday, 05:07 Controversial debut goal Saleng for Orbit College. The symbolic team of Matchday 10 in the Betway Premiership according to Dailysports
Related Tournament News
Broos - ‘I’m happy Sundowns and Chiefs are out of Carling’ Football news Today, 00:52 Broos - ‘I’m happy Sundowns and Chiefs are out of Carling’
Former Chiefs striker: 'Fans want to see Baartman on the pitch' Football news Yesterday, 16:35 Former Chiefs striker: 'Fans want to see Baartman on the pitch'
Chiefs coach: Why Baartman did not make the squad Football news Yesterday, 15:52 Chiefs coach: Why Baartman did not make the squad
Chiefs coach tries to explain poor scoring Football news Yesterday, 01:32 Chiefs coach tries to explain poor scoring
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores