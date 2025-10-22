Ronwen Williams recognised by CAF

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams earns CAF nomination

Mamelodi Sundowns superstar and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has been nominated for the CAF Goalkeeper of the Year award.

The 33-year-old Bafana Bafana captain enjoyed a season to remember in 2024/25. Williams was the backbone of Kabo Yellow’s march to the CAF Champions League final, pulling off world-class saves that kept his team in the hunt for their second continental crown.

Also read: Sundowns coach reacts to massive win

Just months before that Champions League run, the Gqeberha-born shot-stopper produced a historic display at Afcon 2023, guiding Bafana Bafana to a bronze medal finish.

For the Sundowns ace, this nomination is familiar territory. In 2024, he was named CAF Interclub Player of the Year and African Goalkeeper of the Year.

