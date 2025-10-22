Ronwen Williams recognised by CAF

ES ES FR FR
Today, 16:27
Mamelodi Sundowns superstar and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has been nominated for the CAF Goalkeeper of the Year award.

The 33-year-old Bafana Bafana captain enjoyed a season to remember in 2024/25. Williams was the backbone of Kabo Yellow’s march to the CAF Champions League final, pulling off world-class saves that kept his team in the hunt for their second continental crown.

Just months before that Champions League run, the Gqeberha-born shot-stopper produced a historic display at Afcon 2023, guiding Bafana Bafana to a bronze medal finish.

For the Sundowns ace, this nomination is familiar territory. In 2024, he was named CAF Interclub Player of the Year and African Goalkeeper of the Year.

