Cardoso offers humble views after 5-1 win

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso on the 5-1 win over Remo Stars

Is it mission accomplished? Mamelodi Sundowns' first leg CAF Champions League preliminary round game away to Remo Stars was a 5-1 win.

Former Borussia Dortmund winger Tashreeq Matthews and Peter Shalulile scored in the first half, before Miguel Reisinho, Arthur Sales, and Katlego Ntsabeleng finished the job before the second leg in Tshwane this weekend.

“We took it very seriously,” Cardoso told the media. "The first goal we scored is in one space, we knew we could use to find a free player.

"It's not easy to play against a team that has man-to-man marking all over the pitch. To score five goals against a team that is champions of Nigeria is not easy.

“Of course, we could not have conceded any, but I think it's fair to take this result,” the former Esperance mentor added.