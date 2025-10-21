ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Cardoso offers humble views after 5-1 win

Cardoso offers humble views after 5-1 win

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso on the 5-1 win over Remo Stars
Football news Today, 10:04
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Cardoso offers humble views after 5-1 win sundownsfc/Instagram

Is it mission accomplished? Mamelodi Sundowns' first leg CAF Champions League preliminary round game away to Remo Stars was a 5-1 win.

Former Borussia Dortmund winger Tashreeq Matthews and Peter Shalulile scored in the first half, before Miguel Reisinho, Arthur Sales, and Katlego Ntsabeleng finished the job before the second leg in Tshwane this weekend.

“We took it very seriously,” Cardoso told the media. "The first goal we scored is in one space, we knew we could use to find a free player.

Also read: Former Sundowns and Chiefs star to join new PSL club

"It's not easy to play against a team that has man-to-man marking all over the pitch. To score five goals against a team that is champions of Nigeria is not easy.

“Of course, we could not have conceded any, but I think it's fair to take this result,” the former Esperance mentor added.

Related teams and leagues
Mamelodi Sundowns FC Mamelodi Sundowns FC Schedule Mamelodi Sundowns FC News Mamelodi Sundowns FC Transfers
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Lupopo coach explains Pirates shock Football news Today, 10:15 Lupopo coach explains Pirates upset
Chiefs and Sundowns fans asked to support Pirates Football news Today, 02:33 Chiefs and Sundowns fans asked to support Pirates
Cardoso reacts to Sundowns' stellar performance Football news Today, 01:44 Cardoso reacts to Sundowns' stellar performance
Pitso Mosimane on Hugo Broos and his staff Football news Today, 01:28 Pitso Mosimane on Hugo Broos and his staff
Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 21, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 05:54 Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 21, 2025
Orlando Pirates to host Rise and Shine Football news Yesterday, 03:49 Orlando Pirates to host Rise and Shine
Related Tournament News
Kaizer Chiefs confirm latest injury list Football news Today, 10:25 Kaizer Chiefs confirm latest injury list
AmaZulu to be PSL champions by 2032 Football news Today, 07:47 AmaZulu to be PSL champions by 2032
Picture by Kaizer Chiefs Football news Today, 03:59 Chiefs coach relishes chance to face his on loan players
Picture by Magesi FC Football news Today, 03:40 Nkanyiso Zungu repaying John Maduka’s faith in him
Khanyisa Mayo sends message to his teammates Football news Today, 03:15 Khanyisa Mayo sends message to his teammates
Picture by Kaizer Chiefs Football news Yesterday, 14:02 Kaizer Chiefs duo announce they have smoked the peace pipe
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores