Brighton intercept Manchester United transfer target

Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht will transfer to Brighton, according to Voetbal International.

According to the source, the English club will sign the player in the near future. The transfer fee is reported to be 20 million euros. Brighton outbid Manchester United in the race for the player, who also showed interest in the goalkeeper but did not make an offer for his transfer.

In the current season, 20-year-old Verbruggen has played 37 matches in all competitions for Anderlecht, conceding 45 goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.