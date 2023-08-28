RU RU NG NG
Main News Brighton find replacement for Caicedo in Ligue 1

Brighton find replacement for Caicedo in Ligue 1

Football news Today, 06:29
Brighton find replacement for Caicedo in Ligue 1 Photo: Instagram Carlos Baleba / Author unknown

"Brighton" is close to acquiring Cameroonian central midfielder Carlos Baleba from "Lille," according to 90Min.

According to the source, the English club will pay €30 million for the player. This amount could increase by several million euros through bonuses. The Cameroonian player is expected to travel to England soon to undergo a medical examination. If everything goes well, he will sign a contract with the new club, which will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Baleba could replace Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo in Brighton's squad, who recently transferred to London's "Chelsea" for a transfer fee of €116 million.

The 19-year-old Baleba has been playing for "Lille" since January 2022. He joined the French club from Cameroonian club "Brasserie." He has played a total of 23 matches for "Lille" in all competitions, without scoring any goals but providing two assists.

In the previous season, "Brighton" finished in sixth place in the English Premier League table, earning the right to compete in the UEFA Europa League in the 2023/2024 season.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Brighton Lille Ligue 1 France Premier League England
Popular news
Roberto Mancini finds new job after leaving Italy Football news Today, 05:00 Roberto Mancini finds new job after leaving Italy
Liverpool make super comeback against Newcastle Football news Yesterday, 15:29 Liverpool make super comeback against Newcastle
Barcelona win fantastic victory over Villarreal Football news Yesterday, 15:23 Barcelona win fantastic victory over Villarreal
Manchester City snatched victory in the away match of the Premier League in the 88th minute Football news Yesterday, 11:05 Manchester City snatched victory in the away match of the Premier League in the 88th minute
Messi scored the first goal in MLS. Inter Miami won again Football news Yesterday, 05:58 VIDEO. Messi scored the first goal in MLS. Inter Miami won again
Manchester United made a super comeback in the Premier League match Football news 26 aug 2023, 12:14 Manchester United made a super comeback in the Premier League match
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:00 Chelsea could buy Dutch defender Football news Today, 06:29 Brighton find replacement for Caicedo in Ligue 1 Football news Today, 06:23 Harry Kane equals Bayern's club record Football news Today, 06:00 Lazio reach deal for French midfielder Football news Today, 05:30 Real Sociedad announce signing of experienced Arsenal defender Football news Today, 05:00 Roberto Mancini finds new job after leaving Italy Football news Today, 04:00 Napoli close to renewing Kvaradona contract Football news Today, 03:00 Sheffield United bought English talent for 21 million euros Football news Today, 02:00 Porto close to signing Ajax defender and Mexico Football news Today, 01:00 Manchester United may buy Spain defender
Sport Predictions
Football Today Salernitana vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on August 28, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Vejle vs Brondby 28 August 2023 Football Today Getafe vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on August 28, 2023 Football Today Cagliari vs Inter prediction and betting tips on August 28, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Rio Ave vs Porto 28 August 2023 Football Today Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico prediction and betting tips on August 28, 2023 Football 29 aug 2023 Pisa vs Parma prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023 Football 29 aug 2023 Young Boys vs Maccabi Haifa prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023 Football 29 aug 2023 Panathinaikos vs Braga prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023 Football 29 aug 2023 Galatasaray vs Molde prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023