Brighton find replacement for Caicedo in Ligue 1

"Brighton" is close to acquiring Cameroonian central midfielder Carlos Baleba from "Lille," according to 90Min.

According to the source, the English club will pay €30 million for the player. This amount could increase by several million euros through bonuses. The Cameroonian player is expected to travel to England soon to undergo a medical examination. If everything goes well, he will sign a contract with the new club, which will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Baleba could replace Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo in Brighton's squad, who recently transferred to London's "Chelsea" for a transfer fee of €116 million.

The 19-year-old Baleba has been playing for "Lille" since January 2022. He joined the French club from Cameroonian club "Brasserie." He has played a total of 23 matches for "Lille" in all competitions, without scoring any goals but providing two assists.

In the previous season, "Brighton" finished in sixth place in the English Premier League table, earning the right to compete in the UEFA Europa League in the 2023/2024 season.