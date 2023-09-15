Brentford forward Toney returns to training

Brentford striker cleared to return to training after betting scandal. Ivan Toney can start training with his team from Sunday after a long suspension. Brentford manager Thomas Frank spoke about this in an interview with Sky Sports.

«We closed this topic. The only thing I would say is that the Premier League and the FA need to help the players. We should reconsider these rules, as I have said before. It's very good for us that Toney is back. He is a very good player, but more importantly a person who trains hard and brings a lot of positive energy to the team.

He is also very happy to be back in football and with his teammates. I'm very proud of Ivan. The journey he took, the resilience he showed throughout his life, and the progress he showed was amazing. He should be an example for many people. Without a doubt, he will still help us, of course, it would be great to have him on the team. But for now this is not possible».

Let me remind you that at the beginning of this year, following a lengthy investigation, the player received an eight-month disqualification for violating betting rules. Simply put, the football player placed bets on matches of the teams in which he played at that time. Also adding that Toney will be able to return to the field no earlier than January 16, 2024.

By the way, there was information earlier that Chelsea could sign the forward in the winter.